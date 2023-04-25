All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
23 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
34 minutes ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
2 hours ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
4 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
4 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
4 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62

Disabled pensioner celebrating recovery from cancer has thousands of pounds stolen

A disabled pensioner who was celebrating his recovery from cancer has had thousands of pounds stolen from him by a callous thief.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:53 BST

The victim, who was in his 70s, withdraw the money from his bank to give to his children so they could celebrate his recovery together. He visited Barclays in Harrogate Road, Moortown in Leeds, and put envelopes full of the money on the passenger seat of his car while putting his walking stick away.

When he got into the driver’s seat, a man opened the passenger door and stole the money before fleeing the scene in a car. Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CCTV enquiries later showed the suspect was present in the branch while the money was being drawn out.

Most Popular
Police want to speak to this man in connection with the theft in Harrogate Road in MoortownPolice want to speak to this man in connection with the theft in Harrogate Road in Moortown
Police want to speak to this man in connection with the theft in Harrogate Road in Moortown

He was described as white, of stocky build, with stubble. He was wearing a grey jumper, black jogging bottoms, black trainers and a grey baseball cap. He spoke with an Irish accent.

Anyone who recognise the man is asked to contact PC 1210 Moffatt at Stainbeck Police Station via 101 quoting crime reference 13230206358. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.