Disabled pensioner celebrating recovery from cancer has thousands of pounds stolen

A disabled pensioner who was celebrating his recovery from cancer has had thousands of pounds stolen from him by a callous thief.

The victim, who was in his 70s, withdraw the money from his bank to give to his children so they could celebrate his recovery together. He visited Barclays in Harrogate Road, Moortown in Leeds, and put envelopes full of the money on the passenger seat of his car while putting his walking stick away.

When he got into the driver’s seat, a man opened the passenger door and stole the money before fleeing the scene in a car. Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.

CCTV enquiries later showed the suspect was present in the branch while the money was being drawn out.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the theft in Harrogate Road in Moortown

He was described as white, of stocky build, with stubble. He was wearing a grey jumper, black jogging bottoms, black trainers and a grey baseball cap. He spoke with an Irish accent.