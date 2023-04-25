Disabled pensioner celebrating recovery from cancer has thousands of pounds stolen

The victim, who was in his 70s, withdraw the money from his bank to give to his children so they could celebrate his recovery together. He visited Barclays in Harrogate Road, Moortown in Leeds, and put envelopes full of the money on the passenger seat of his car while putting his walking stick away.
When he got into the driver’s seat, a man opened the passenger door and stole the money before fleeing the scene in a car. Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.
CCTV enquiries later showed the suspect was present in the branch while the money was being drawn out.
He was described as white, of stocky build, with stubble. He was wearing a grey jumper, black jogging bottoms, black trainers and a grey baseball cap. He spoke with an Irish accent.
Anyone who recognise the man is asked to contact PC 1210 Moffatt at Stainbeck Police Station via 101 quoting crime reference 13230206358. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.