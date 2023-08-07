All Sections
Disgraced Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins injured after being attacked in Yorkshire jail

Former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins' injuries are not believed to be life-threatening after he was reportedly stabbed at HMP Wakefield, police have said.
By Katie Dickinson, PA
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:06 BST

The paedophile rock star was taken to hospital after being attacked at the jail in West Yorkshire.

Police said they were notified by prison staff of an assault on a prisoner on the afternoon of Saturday, August 5.

A spokesperson for the West Yorkshire force said: "He was taken to hospital where his injuries are not understood to be life-threatening."

Former Lostprophets frontman and convicted paedophile Ian Watkins, who's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening after he was reportedly stabbed at HMP Wakefield, police have said. (Photo credit: South Wales Police/PA Wire)Former Lostprophets frontman and convicted paedophile Ian Watkins, who's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening after he was reportedly stabbed at HMP Wakefield, police have said. (Photo credit: South Wales Police/PA Wire)
They added that enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A source told the Mirror he had been taken hostage by three other inmates on Saturday morning.

Watkins, 46, was jailed for 29 years in December 2013 with a further six years on licence, after admitting a string of sex offences - including the attempted rape of a fan's baby.

The disgraced singer was arrested following the execution of a drugs warrant at his Pontypridd home on September 21 2012 when a large number of computers, mobile phones and storage devices were seized.

Analysis of the equipment uncovered Watkins' depraved behaviour.