Kayleigh Pepper, who appeared before Hull Crown Court under the surname Towler, used money plundered from the Rich Foundation on restaurants, takeaways, food, and holidays

The 36-year-old took money intended to pay for the funeral expenses of Stanley Metcalf, who was tragically shot dead at his home in Sproatley in 2018 and also from donations for a memorial garden for Stanley.

Ashleigh Metcalfe, prosecuting said there was no doubt that Pepper's motives in setting up the foundation after her brother Richard was stabbed to death in June 2015, were genuine.

But over time the mother-of-two "gave into temptation" to use the money for her own purposes, she said.

Ms Metcalfe said within two days of Stanley's death, Pepper ingratiated herself with the family as primary fundraiser and within a month had organised events including a balloon release, sponsored walk and comedy night.

Pepper also set up a Go Fund Me page raising £2450 towards funeral expenses, while another £1,400 was raised from other sources.

Ms Metcalfe said analysis showed some payments were made to Stanley's family, but the balance was used by Pepper for groceries and clothing. A further £1,500 was transferred to her personal bank account.

In 2019 Pepper persuaded three women, who had run the Hull 10K to route £2,850 they'd raised towards the memorial garden, through the Rich Foundation.

They assumed it would be paid to the school but when it wasn't transferred Pepper came up with various excuses including a forged email to the school purportedly from Go Fund Me.

A total of £1,239.97 was transferred into her own personal account, with money being spent on restaurants, takeaways, food, broadband and utilities, including £219 spent on holidays and £96 on gambling.

Statements read to the court from victims included Stanley's mother who said she felt "targeted" by Pepper and described how she had put her faith in her at an "incredibly vulnerable" stage of her life.

The Peace Garden was supposed to be "a special place where her sons friends could go to remember him. That didn’t happen because the defendant took the money for herself."

Although Pepper admitted one count of fraud at an earlier hearing on the basis that she took no more than £20,000, Ms Metcalfe told the court the total misappropriated mainly between 2018 and 2019 was £33,000. The court heard that no records had been kept for the last three years - which was against the rules - so it was impossible to calculate how much had been taken.