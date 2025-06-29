Disgruntled IT worker launched cyber attack costing former employer £200,000 within hours

A disgruntled IT worker who launched a cyber attack on his employer after he was suspended which cost the firm thousands has been jailed.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammed Umar Taj, 31, began to take revenge on his Huddersfield-based employer within hours of being suspended from work in July 2022.

He caused significant disruption to the company causing them to lose at least £200,000 in lost business as well as reputational harm, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taj gained access to the company’s premises and unlawfully accessed computer systems to deliberately alter login credentials to disrupt the company’s day to day activities.

Leeds Crown Court

A day later, Taj changed access credentials and the company’s multi-factor authentication so that he could adversely impact the activities of the firm’s clients both in the UK and overseas in Germany and Bahrain.

He kept recordings of his activities and discussed the attack on phone recordings recovered forensically by investigators from West Yorkshire Police’s cyber team.

Taj, of Hyrst Garth, Batley, had admitted a charge of committing unauthorised acts with intent to impair the operation of or hindering access to a computer at a previous hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on June 26, he was given seven months and 14 days custody.

Detective Sergeant Lindsey Brants of West Yorkshire Police’s Cyber Crime Team said: “Taj set out to get revenge on his employer following his suspension from work. He did so by targeting their IT system, which he had privileged access to.

“By doing this he created a ripple effect of disruption far beyond the shores of the UK.