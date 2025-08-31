Disgusting graffiti including 'go home' scrawled on side of Chinese takeaway in Yorkshire as community rallies

The local community has rallied around the owners of a Chinese takeaway which has been open for more than 10 years after graffiti including “go home” was scrawled across the walls.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The heartbroken owner of Dragon House on Foxwood Lane took to Facebook to share their dismay at the “blatant discrimination” and said “it hurts deeply”.

North Yorkshire Police officers are aware of the incident, the owner added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a social media post, the owner said: “I feel truly heartbroken today. My Chinese takeaway, which has been serving this community for more than 10 years, was vandalized with hateful graffiti telling us to “go home.”

"We work hard every day to serve our customers with love and dedication. I believe our community is stronger than hate, and I hope everyone will stand together against this kind of behaviour."

“This is not just paint on the wall — it is blatant discrimination, and it hurts deeply.

“The police are already following up on this incident. If anyone has seen anything or knows who did this, please contact us.

“We work hard every day to serve our customers with love and dedication. I believe our community is stronger than hate, and I hope everyone will stand together against this kind of behaviour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the post, hundreds of people have commented their support of the owner.

"We work hard every day to serve our customers with love and dedication. I believe our community is stronger than hate, and I hope everyone will stand together against this kind of behaviour."

Isaac from Crystal Clean Windows York Limited attended and assisted with the clean up for free.

“When he heard about the hateful graffiti, he even helped us wash off the paint that was covering the word “Chinese.”, the owner added.

"He told me he lives just nearby, and it really makes me feel so warm and supported to be part of such a caring community. We are truly touched by his kindness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday evening, the owner added: “I’ve read every single comment and honestly, I’m moved to tears ! Feeling so surrounded by love. Thank you all for your amazing support and care—it truly means the world to us!”