Disgusting graffiti including 'go home' scrawled on side of Chinese takeaway in Yorkshire as community rallies
The heartbroken owner of Dragon House on Foxwood Lane took to Facebook to share their dismay at the “blatant discrimination” and said “it hurts deeply”.
North Yorkshire Police officers are aware of the incident, the owner added.
In a social media post, the owner said: “I feel truly heartbroken today. My Chinese takeaway, which has been serving this community for more than 10 years, was vandalized with hateful graffiti telling us to “go home.”
“This is not just paint on the wall — it is blatant discrimination, and it hurts deeply.
“The police are already following up on this incident. If anyone has seen anything or knows who did this, please contact us.
“We work hard every day to serve our customers with love and dedication. I believe our community is stronger than hate, and I hope everyone will stand together against this kind of behaviour.”
Since the post, hundreds of people have commented their support of the owner.
Isaac from Crystal Clean Windows York Limited attended and assisted with the clean up for free.
“When he heard about the hateful graffiti, he even helped us wash off the paint that was covering the word “Chinese.”, the owner added.
"He told me he lives just nearby, and it really makes me feel so warm and supported to be part of such a caring community. We are truly touched by his kindness.”
On Saturday evening, the owner added: “I’ve read every single comment and honestly, I’m moved to tears ! Feeling so surrounded by love. Thank you all for your amazing support and care—it truly means the world to us!”
North Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.