‘Distinctive and rare’ two-year-old Clumber Spaniel stolen on Yorkshire farmland

The dog’s colouring is described as cream and red, and she is microchipped.

The female dog was reported as stolen from a farm at Buckton near Bempton, East Yorkshire, at approximately 10.45am on Thursday September 9.

The dog’s colouring is described as cream and red, and she is microchipped.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Humberside police have conducted enquiries in the area, with a number of lines of enquiry in the North West and North East of England.

However, these lines of enquiry have not led to the dog’s recovery, so officers are requesting help from the public.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information that could reunite the dog and her “distressed and worried” owners to come forward.

Detective Constable Joanne Richardson, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are aware of the fear of dog owners following incidents of this nature.

“I would like to offer some reassurance to pet owners that we have not seen an increase in our area but would always ask for people to take some basic crime prevention measure to protect their own dogs.

“Report any suspicious activity to the police, if you see people checking out properties please call us to report your concerns.

“If your dog is kennelled outside please ensure these are secure and locked and install CCTV to monitor your property if at all possible.

“If you are out with your dog please keep your dog under full and proper control, in sight and avoid leaving your pet tied up in a public place and outside shops.

“We very much welcome the raised awareness of this type of incident and would ask owners to remain vigilant and report any concerns to us.”