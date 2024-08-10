'Disturbed' rapist jailed for 27 years after 'harrowing' attacks over decades

A detective has praised the “immense bravery” of three rape victims after their attacker was jailed for 27 years.

Charles David Pratt, 71, of Keighley Road, Skipton, was found guilty of the 19 charges after a trial at Bradford Crown Court.

The charges included multiple counts of rape, a serious sexual assault and one count of attempted indecent assault on a girl aged under 16.

Pratt was handed an extra 12-month licence period and placed on the register of sex offenders for the rest of his life.

Detective Constable Neil Borchardt, from North Yorkshire Police, led the investigation.

He said: “The offences carried out over a series of decades are harrowing. He used violence and threats, often while under the influence of alcohol, to carry out these attacks for his own disturbed sexual gratification.

“He adversely affected the lives of his victims, who have had to endure extreme levels of trauma. They have shown immense bravery in coming forward to the police to seek justice against Pratt.

“Thankfully, they have received the professional care and support that is readily available to all victims of sexual offences. This case demonstrates once again it is never too late to make a report to the police or to get help. Please do not suffer in silence. We are here for you.”