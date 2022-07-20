Disturbing images show scale of mould, dirt and rat droppings at Chinese takeaway

China House in Pasture Street, Grimsby, was closed down by environmental health officers after a visit in November of last year.

Its owner has since pleaded guilty to 13 offences at magistrates court, after rat droppings were found in the premises.

Inspectors found rat droppings throughout the takeaway, and also found boxes which had been gnawed at by the rodents, pools of urine and holes where the rats had got in.

Filthy cooking utentils were also found, alongside evidence that soiled tea towels were being used to cover food.

North East Lincolnshire Council has released a series of images showing the conditions the takeaway - which has since been re-inspected and given a three-star hygeine rating - was operating in.

One image appears to show a dirty cloth covering a bowl of noodles, and another shows raw chicken in a sink. Dirty utensils, rat droppings and mould and grime around wash basins can also be seen.

