Disturbing images show scale of mould, dirt and rat droppings at Chinese takeaway

These horrifying images show the scale of dirt, mould and grime which had built up at a Chinese takeaway.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 7:37 am
Updated Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 7:39 am

China House in Pasture Street, Grimsby, was closed down by environmental health officers after a visit in November of last year.

Its owner has since pleaded guilty to 13 offences at magistrates court, after rat droppings were found in the premises.

Inspectors found rat droppings throughout the takeaway, and also found boxes which had been gnawed at by the rodents, pools of urine and holes where the rats had got in.

Filthy cooking utentils were also found, alongside evidence that soiled tea towels were being used to cover food.

North East Lincolnshire Council has released a series of images showing the conditions the takeaway - which has since been re-inspected and given a three-star hygeine rating - was operating in.

One image appears to show a dirty cloth covering a bowl of noodles, and another shows raw chicken in a sink. Dirty utensils, rat droppings and mould and grime around wash basins can also be seen.

1. Dirt

Mould and dirt could be seen across the kitchen.

Photo: North East Lincolnshire Council

2. Grime

The takeaway was not clean

Photo: North East Lincolnshire Council

3. Poor cleaning

The council said cleaning throughout the premises was poor, with build-ups of grease, grime, filth, debris and mould

Photo: North East Lincolnshire Council

4. Conditions

The kitchen was in a filthy condition

Photo: North East Lincolnshire Council

