Two children were mauled and 15 reports of dangerous dogs were made in just 24 hours, prompting police to issue an urgent warning to South Yorkshire families.

On Monday (Aug 4), police received 15 reports of dangerous dogs out of control.

The calls either requested police assistance at emergency dog bite incidents, or made police aware of dogs dangerously out of control or posing a risk in the community.

At 8pm police then received a report that a child had been seriously injured by a family dog.

It was reported the family dog, a registered XL Bully, attacked a seven-year-old boy, in the kitchen and caused injuries to his neck, which required surgery.

Just hours later, at 11:36pm, police received another call stating a child had been mauled by a family dog.

A 9-year-old boy had been attacked by a Shih Tzu at a house in Doncaster and suffered injuries to his ear.

Both dogs were seized by officers.

Now South Yorkshire Police has issued an urgent warning to families.

A spokesperson for the force said: “You are more likely to be bitten and injured by a dog within your home, known to you, than anywhere else.

“We understand the joy that pets bring to a home, and a child’s life, but as the school holidays are underway and children are spending more time at home and visiting friends, family and local parks, we are continuing to urge parents and owners to act.

“Any dog of any breed can bite and cause harm or fear. It is important that you understand your dog, it’s behaviour and ensure it has a safe space where it can be alone.

“Please don’t think it won’t happen to you, or your child, or that your dog wouldn’t attack.