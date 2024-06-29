A dog had to have his tail amputated after he and another hound were discovered living a “miserable existence” at a house near Rotherham.

Owner Jack Pearson, 22, of Leicester Road in Dinnington, was given a ten-year ban on keeping animals after the lurchers were found tethered outside in filthy and cramped conditions.

Four-year-old Blaze had to have his tail cut off because of an untreated wound which his owner hadn’t sought veterinary treatment for. Both animals were underweight and hadn’t been fed properly for over three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pearson was sentenced at Sheffield Magistrates after pleading guilty to two animal welfare offences at an earlier hearing.

The RSPCA said the dogs were living a miserable existence on the end of a tether in dirty, damp and cramped ‘kennels’ which offered them little protection from the elements

The court was told that RSPCA inspector Kim Greaves attended in October 2023 after reports of two underweight dogs living outside in unsanitary conditions. Her court statement said Blaze was “visibly underweight, lethargic and had no access to a clean laying area as his kennel was damp and extremely dirty. He also appeared to have blood on the tip of his tail.

“Sadie was brighter in her demeanour but due to her rough coat I was unable to tell her bodily condition. Her ‘kennel’ was a storage area with a door which was wide open to the elements and could not have been closed due to her tether being attached to the opposite fence.

“There was a black substance all over the floor which I could see on her legs and paws. Water was available but the receptacle was green with algae.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The area was covered with faeces, to such an extent that both dogs were having to walk through it...there was no evidence of any food."

The outside area was covered in faeces

Pearson wasn’t in, but she was so concerned by what she saw that she took photos and contacted a vet who confirmed the dogs were suffering or likely to suffer if their circumstances didn’t change. She came back later with police and explained her concerns, but Pearson insisted he’d fed and watered the dogs, refuted they were thin and showed the inspector their food, before agreeing they could be taken for veterinary treatment.

Blaze weighed 23.8kg (52.4 pounds) and had pressure sores on his elbows and hipbones, a split tail - which was bleeding profusely - and a cut on a back paw. One-year-old Sadie was covered in black engine oil or paint. She too had pressure sores, a split tail and weighed 20.2kg (44.5 pounds).