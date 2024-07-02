Dog shot after biting man and police officer and escaping onto streets of York
North Yorkshire Police were called to a house in Hope Street at 11.24am on Tuesday, July 2 after a man was bitten by an Akita dog.
The dog ran out of the property and was running loose on nearby streets.
The police officer was bitten by the dog whilst trying to apprehend it.
Officers shot the dog.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A police firearm was used to dispatch the animal to protect members of the public and bring the incident to a safe conclusion.
“The member of the public and police officer who were bitten are both receiving treatment in hospital.
“An investigation is underway.”