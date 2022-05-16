Dog staggers into Yorkshire garden and ‘collapses in pool of blood’ sparking organised fighting fears

Staffordshire bull terrier Star wandered into a West Yorkshire garden and ‘collapsed in a pool of blood’ on Thursday morning (May 12), sparking fears of organised fights.

The Staffie was found by locals collapsed in the back garden of a home in Basil Street, Bradford, surrounded by blood.

RSPCA Inspector Demi Hodby rushed to collect the dog and took him to a nearby vets.

She said: “We checked a neighbour’s CCTV and it showed Star wandering from the street into the garden at around 4.30am before he collapsed in a pool of blood.

“The CCTV doesn’t show where Star came from and there’s no obvious blood trail so I believe someone has driven him into the area and dumped him in this state.”

Ms Hodby added: “Poor Star was covered in multiple injuries. He had a total of eight open, bloodied wounds which all needed cleaning and stitching under anaesthetic.

“We were concerned when it took him a long time to wake up from the surgery but, thankfully, he pulled through and now seems to be getting stronger.

“He has two particularly deep wounds on his belly and his front paw.

“He’s battered and bruised so is feeling sore but he’s up and walking around now, and has started eating, which is wonderful to see.

“Vets believe that his injuries have been caused by a sustained dog fight and we fear he may have been used in some form or organised fighting.

Star will remain in the care of the vets until he’s strong enough to be moved to an RSPCA rehoming centre for rehabilitation and assessment - but he isn’t yet ready for rehoming enquiries.

The RSPCA said the Star is an adult, unneutered male who was microchipped - but with details that don’t match up.

Enquiries are now being made to trace the contract details on the chip, which lists him as ‘Star’.

Officers are asking local people to check their doorbell cameras and CCTV to see if they can trace where the dog came from, or if they captured footage of a person or vehicle abandoning him nearby.