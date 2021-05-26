It comes amid growing concerns about the number of stolen dogs across the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Jack Russell was reported as stolen in Bradford on Monday, according to the force.

A dog believed stolen that was recovered on outskirts of Ipswich, Suffolk, in March.

The crime reference number for the incident is 13210255032

The latest police data shows that 150 dogs were recorded as stolen from the county between January 2020 and February 2021.

Of those stolen, just 28 dogs were found, with 81.3 per cent of dogs not recovered.

This means a total of 122 dogs were not found by the police.

Two arrests were made in relation to the reports of dog theft - just 1.3 per cent of all recorded cases.

West Yorkshire Police's rural and wildlife crime team posted to Facebook on Saturday: "Because we are aware of increasing concerns about stolen dogs across the force area we will start to publish the numbers as part of our daily report."

There have been no reported incidents of dog theft in the region since Monday.

A government taskforce has been set up to look into tackling the “deplorable” crime of pet theft.

The taskforce will look into what is contributing to the increase in thefts, and recommend solutions to tackle the problem.

It will be made up of officials from Defra, the Home Office and the Ministry of Justice as well as the police, seeking input from animal welfare groups and experts.