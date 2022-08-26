Dog walker needed surgery after being attacked by Bulldog in South Yorkshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was the man was walking his dog when he was bitten on the arm by a lone dog on the corner of Reeves Way and Doncaster Road in Armthorpe.

It happened on Saturday, August 13 at around 7pm.

The dog, which had no collar or lead, is described as a black and tan Bulldog breed.

It ran off in the direction of Paxton Crescent.

The victim suffered injuries to his arm in the attack, which required surgery.