Dog walker needed surgery after being attacked by Bulldog in South Yorkshire
A dog walker was left needing surgery after being attacked by a lone dog in South Yorkshire.
The man was the man was walking his dog when he was bitten on the arm by a lone dog on the corner of Reeves Way and Doncaster Road in Armthorpe.
It happened on Saturday, August 13 at around 7pm.
The dog, which had no collar or lead, is described as a black and tan Bulldog breed.
It ran off in the direction of Paxton Crescent.
The victim suffered injuries to his arm in the attack, which required surgery.
South Yorkshire Police have asked anyone with information to contact them quoting quoting crime reference number 14/147199/22.