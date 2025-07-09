Domestic abuser who claimed victim had fallen down stairs jailed for 16 years

A domestic abuser who subjected a woman to a brutal attack which left her with a catalogue of horrific injuries has been jailed for more than 16 years.

Michael Peterson, 38, tried to cover up his violence by claiming his victim had fallen down the stairs before an investigation by detectives in Doncaster uncovered the true extent of his domestic abuse, a court heard.

On July 8, Peterson was sentenced to 16-and-a-half years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading guilty to section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detective Constable Abi McKie, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "Peterson is a dangerous offender who has shown minimal remorse throughout the course of this case and is responsible for subjecting his victim to one of the most heinous acts of domestic violence I have come to witness.

"It was a prolonged and sustained attack on the victim who through undeniable strength, managed to find the courage and confidence to support this investigation, with the view that nobody else should be subjected to what she went through.

"I want to highlight the tenacity of the victim and how, despite the plethora of injuries caused to her, has been forthright in seeking justice for her and her family in such horrific circumstances."

Peterson's victim was left with swelling and a bleed to the brain, a punctured lung and multiple fractured ribs along with other horrific injuries.

DC McKie added: "She has shown extreme determination in coming to terms with what happened and has shown true courage in cooperating with myself and the team throughout the investigation into Peterson's violence.

"I am proud that Peterson has now been sentenced so she can close this chapter and flourish in the next. I hope that Peterson now understands how his actions have affected the victim in a plethora of ways, and that during this lengthy sentence he reflects on his behaviour.

"I also hope that this case, with all the complexities that come with any investigation, has proved that domestic matters are taken seriously both by the police and within a court setting.

"They are not taken lightly, and I am glad that this sentence has positively reflected the actions of this man.

"Nobody deserves to suffer any type of violence from anyone, especially someone close to them and this case reinforces the positive action we will take to obtain justice. Domestic violence is not tolerated and is not acceptable, and I urge anyone who may come to such harm to seek support and speak out as we are here to listen."