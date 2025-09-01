Domestic abuser whose victim “feared for her life” jailed for six years

A domestic abuser who left a woman “fearing for her life” after a catalog of abuse has been jailed.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soloman Gordon, 51, was sentenced to six years in prison and handed an indefinite restraining order for multiple offences including intentional strangulation and false imprisonment.

In April 2024, a concerned neighbour called 999 after she saw a woman hiding in a garden, with multiple facial injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon arrival, the victim bravely disclosed to our officers the horrific abuse she has been subjected to by Gordon.

Soloman Gordon

She bravely recounted the previous 24 hours, listing how Gordon beat her multiple times inside his flat, while she was fearing for her life.

Gordon was quickly arrested.

Officers from the South Yorkshire Police Sheffield Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) team secured charges against Gordon.

Alyshea Sharp, the officer in charge of this case, said: "We were able to secure these charges through the bravery of the victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She had been subjected to the most horrific of abuse that night, as well as being involved in an extremely controlling relationship.

"No length of sentence will undo the lasting effects, but I hope this result today will help the victim begin to move on with her life knowing her abuser is now behind bars."

Gordon, of Challoner Green, Sheffield, was found guilty of false imprisonment, intentional strangulation, engaging in controlling / coercive behaviour and assault by a jury on June 24, 2024 at Sheffield Crown Court.

He was found not guilty of rape, attempted rape and threats to kill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wanting to share the extent of harrowing abuse she faced, the victim bravely wrote a victim impact statement which was shared at court: "I have been greatly affected by what Solomon put me through. When we first met, I genuinely thought things would be different with him, and our relationship would be strong. Now it feels like I was living in a nightmare.

"When I think what Solomon put me through it genuinely make me feel a deep-rooted sadness that another person could be so abhorrent to someone one. I cannot understand why he would do those things to me. I know couples argue and have fall outs, but the way he treated me was something I would not wish on an animal never mind another person.

"I begged for my life that night. I genuinely thought I was going to die. I will never forget what he did to me. And although I feel like I am stuck in a nightmare, I will not stop trying to move on from it."