Doncaster arson: Man seriously injured after petrol bomb attack in Yorkshire
South Yorkshire Police said it is investigating the incident as an arson attack, following reports of a man being found seriously injured outside a home on Westminster Crescent in Doncaster.
The force said the attack happened shortly before 10.30pm on Monday (Sep 29) when four men in a red Vauxhall Corsa turned up at the property and threw a suspected petrol bomb at the victim, before fleeing the scene.
Police said detectives believe the incident to be a targeted attack.
A 55-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Two other people who were at the property at the time of the incident were uninjured.
Detective Inspector Laura Procter, from South Yorkshire Police, said: “I know residents have understandably been left extremely concerned by this incident.
“I would like to reassure the community that we are working at pace to understand the circumstances of this attack, and to identify those responsible for it.
“It is vital that anyone who has information that could help us in our investigation gets in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1050 of September 29. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.