Watch moment police arrest man who had 30cm kitchen knife outside Yorkshire college

This video shows the moment police arrested a man who was making threats to people at a Yorkshire college with a knife.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police rushed to Doncaster College on March 19 after a 999 call came in saying there had been an altercation between a group of people.

The college was evacuated so police could thoroughly search the building - and officers discovered a 30cm kitchen knife.

Daniel Heeley-Luty was one of six people arrested - none of whom were students at the college - following the incident.

He had hid the knife in a fenced off area before college staff approached him, and was arrested less than two minutes later.

The 21-year-old, of no fixed abode, was charged with affray and possession of a bladed article on a school or further education premises.

On Tuesday (Jul 22), he was jailed for two-and-a-half years at Sheffield Crown Court.

Detective Constable Ben Tomlinson, who was the officer in charge of the case, said: "This was a concerning incident in an educational setting in which Heeley-Luty brandished a knife and ran towards another person.

"Officers and staff responded to this incident promptly and professionally resulting in multiple arrests and the quick recovery of the knife dumped by Heeley-Luty.

"I want to thank the college for their cooperation throughout the case and I hope this result sends out a clear message about the danger of knives and the potential harm they can cause.

Daniel Heeley-Luty has been jailed | SYP

"Thankfully, only one person, who was also not a student at the college, suffered a minor hand injury which did not require hospital treatment. However, this incident could have panned out very differently had our officers not responded so quickly.

"Carrying a knife not only puts those around you in danger - it also puts you in danger, and the impact of knife crime can be absolutely devastating for everyone involved."

A spokesperson for Doncaster College added: "We would like to once again express our gratitude to the Police and our dedicated staff for their swift and effective response in managing the incident that occurred earlier this year.