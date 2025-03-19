Doncaster College: Police make arrests after college put on lockdown due to large brawl

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 19th Mar 2025, 15:54 BST
Police have arrested four people after a large scale brawl broke out at a Yorkshire college this afternoon (May 19).

South Yorkshire Police said it sent officers to Doncaster College following reports of an ‘altercation between a group of males’.

Police cars surrounded the building in Chappell Drive in Doncaster city centre with ambulances also at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One student shared a photo from inside the building where students were kept in classrooms.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “ We were called at 12.37pm today (Wednesday 19 March) to the college on Chappell Drive. One person has suffered a minor hand injury. No other injuries have been reported.

“The college has been evacuated as a precaution to allow for a full search of the site to ensure it is safe before any staff or students return.

Photos show the huge police presence at Doncaster College this afternoon.Photos show the huge police presence at Doncaster College this afternoon.
Photos show the huge police presence at Doncaster College this afternoon.

“Officers remain at the scene to carry out further enquiries and to reassure staff, students, and the local community. We will provide further updates as and when we can.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a brief statement posted to Facebook, a spokesperson said: “We are being supported by the police at our Doncaster campus.

“We want to assure all students, parents and carers that all students and staff are safe.

“There is no need for alarm and the plan is for students to return to lessons this afternoon.”

Eyewitnesses say police were first called to the college – which is officially known as University College Doncaster – at around 12.30pm.

Related topics:PoliceCollegeLockdownSouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice