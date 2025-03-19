Police have arrested four people after a large scale brawl broke out at a Yorkshire college this afternoon (May 19).

South Yorkshire Police said it sent officers to Doncaster College following reports of an ‘altercation between a group of males’.

Police cars surrounded the building in Chappell Drive in Doncaster city centre with ambulances also at the scene.

One student shared a photo from inside the building where students were kept in classrooms.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “ We were called at 12.37pm today (Wednesday 19 March) to the college on Chappell Drive. One person has suffered a minor hand injury. No other injuries have been reported.

“The college has been evacuated as a precaution to allow for a full search of the site to ensure it is safe before any staff or students return.

Photos show the huge police presence at Doncaster College this afternoon.

“Officers remain at the scene to carry out further enquiries and to reassure staff, students, and the local community. We will provide further updates as and when we can.”

In a brief statement posted to Facebook, a spokesperson said: “We are being supported by the police at our Doncaster campus.

“We want to assure all students, parents and carers that all students and staff are safe.

“There is no need for alarm and the plan is for students to return to lessons this afternoon.”