A teenage boy has died and another has been left with life-changing injuries after a crash between a car and two motorbikes, police said.

Four people on the bikes were injured during the collision in Doncaster on Wednesday afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police said a black Skoda Karoq, a grey Daelim LV 125 motorbike and a grey Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorbike were involved in the crash at 4.15pm on Broadway, in the Dunscroft area.

A spokesperson for the force said a 15-year-old boy who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries died on Thursday.

A 14-year-old boy who suffered potentially life-changing injuries remains in hospital, they added.

The other two people on the motorbikes sustained minor injuries.