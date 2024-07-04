Police officers have issued drug warrants at two properties in a Doncaster town and subsequently arrested two people on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Based on information supplied to South Yorkshire Police by members of the public and their own intelligence, officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) and Operation Fortify were on July 2 deployed to Askern to execute two warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

After using a chainsaw to gain entry to a property in Llewelyn Crescent, Fortify officers conducted a thorough search of the house before a drugs dog was deployed to sniff out any harmful substances.

This resulted in the discovery of suspected Class A drugs within the kitchen sink, with scales, snappy bags and mobile phones also retrieved from the property.

Officers execute a drugs warrant in Askern. (Pic credit: South Yorkshire Police)

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and supplying a controlled drug, with a 35-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of Class B or C drugs.

The two people were taken into custody and have since been released under investigation on police bail pending further enquiries.

Doncaster North NPT Sergeant Kelly Ward said: “We gathered a lot of information and intelligence to secure enough evidence to present to the court and obtain legal warrants which were executed on Tuesday morning.

“A lot of planning and resources went into carrying out these warrants and it has resulted in the discovery of suspected illegal drugs, with two people arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

"The supply of illegal drugs funds the activities of organised crime groups who risk bringing terror and harm to our communities and we will not allow that to happen.

"If we suspect illegal activity is taking place in our neighbourhoods, we will act as we are steadfast in our determination to keep local areas and the people who reside there safe.”

Another warrant was executed the same morning at a property in Mear Close and led to officers seizing quantities of cannabis and suspected unprescribed pregabalin and testosterone.

For those who are concerned about drug-related crime in their area, please contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 and if a crime is taking place or a person’s life is at risk, always call 999.

You can also report information to the police via the South Yorkshire Police website.