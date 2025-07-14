Doncaster fatal: Appeal for cyclist to come forward after man, 55, dies in Cantley crash
At 11:30pm on Saturday (Jun 21), police responded to reports of a crash on Bawtry Road, in Cantley, near Doncaster.
The incident involved a white Vauxhall Astra GTC and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a 55-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and death by dangerous driving.
Police are appealing for information and have shared CCTV images of a cyclist captured in the area at the time in a bid for the cyclist to come forward.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “If you believe this could be you, or know who it is, please get in touch quoting 1158 of 21 June 2025.
“You can report information to us by calling 101 or filling out a form online on our website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.
“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or reporting online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”