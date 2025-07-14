Doncaster fatal: Appeal for cyclist to come forward after man, 55, dies in Cantley crash

Published 14th Jul 2025, 15:28 BST
Officers are appealing for a cyclist to come forward after a 55-year-old man died in a crash in Cantley, Doncaster.

At 11:30pm on Saturday (Jun 21), police responded to reports of a crash on Bawtry Road, in Cantley, near Doncaster.

The incident involved a white Vauxhall Astra GTC and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 55-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police are appealing for information and have shared CCTV images of a cyclist captured in the area at the time in a bid for the cyclist to come forward.
Police are appealing for information and have shared CCTV images of a cyclist captured in the area at the time in a bid for the cyclist to come forward. | SYP

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and death by dangerous driving.

Police are appealing for information and have shared CCTV images of a cyclist captured in the area at the time in a bid for the cyclist to come forward.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “If you believe this could be you, or know who it is, please get in touch quoting 1158 of 21 June 2025.

The pedestrian, a 55-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
The pedestrian, a 55-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. | SYP

“You can report information to us by calling 101 or filling out a form online on our website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or reporting online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

