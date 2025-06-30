Doncaster Harbour: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted rape in early hours

Officers investigating an attempted rape over the weekend have arrested a man.

On Saturday June 28 at 1.30am, officers from South Yorkshire Police received reports that a woman was walking at Doncaster Harbour when she was approached by a man, unknown to her.

It is alleged that the man dragged the woman to the floor and attempted to rape her.

The woman managed to fight the man off and flee the scene, police said.

In the early hours of June 29 a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, in connection to the investigation.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Tom Bright said: “We appreciate that incidents of this nature cause worry amongst our communities. I would like to reassure you that we take reports seriously and act immediately. We have had officers dedicated to the case working at pace to establish the full circumstances and support the victim.

“We have now made an arrest, and he will be interviewed during the course of the day.”