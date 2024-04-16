Doncaster high speed chase: Watch the moment ‘reckless’ teenager led police on dangerous and high-speed chase of up to 110mph in 30mph zone in stolen car through Yorkshire villages
An officer told Cherowbrier: “You could have killed somebody. What is wrong with you?”
The ‘reckless’ teenager led police on a dangerous joyride through Doncaster villages after stealing a man’s Lexus and mobile phone.
He jumped behind the wheel and drove at speeds of 70mph in a 30mph zone after officers were alerted to his careless driving.
A passenger in the car began throwing objects towards the police vehicle as he accelerated to speeds of 110mph driving through the village of Stainforth at around 2.45am on February 6 earlier this year.
Cherowbrier had shown no regard for officers’ safety, as he tried to ram the police vehicle before the passenger decamped and fled the scene.
The chase continued until Broadway where Cherowbrier hit a traffic light. Seizing his opportunity, a South Yorkshire Police officer immediately got out of his vehicle and raced round to the driver’s side to arrest the 19-year-old driver.
The teenager was detained at the scene and arrested on suspicion of multiple driving offences, with a search of the Lexus revealing a balaclava and a makeshift tool.
The entire pursuit and arrest was caught on the officer’s body worn video. PC Ellen Hoszowski, who was the officer in charge of the case and is part of Doncaster’s Operation Fortify team, said: “Cherowbrier’s behaviour that night was incredibly reckless and he is fortunate no one was seriously hurt as a result of his careless and dangerous driving.
“After creeping into an innocent man’s home and stealing his pride and joy, Cherowbrier enjoyed a senseless joyride through the streets of Doncaster, reaching speeds of 110mph.
“He showed absolutely no regard for pedestrians, other road users or our pursuing officers with the passenger in the car launching items at our police vehicle.
“This kind of driving and speeding is completely unacceptable and I am glad Cherowbrier has been locked up. I hope the sentence given serves as a reminder that if you behave like this on our roads, we will find you, arrest you and bring you before the courts so justice can be served.”
Cherowbrier, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.
On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, Cherowbrier was sentenced to 21 months in a Young Offenders’ Institution and has been disqualified from holding a driving licence for 48 months.