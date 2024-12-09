Doncaster man caught with mini arsenal of weapons including a crossbow, throwing stars, swords and a stun device
A Doncaster man has been charged after police discovered a mini arsenal of weapons including a crossbow, throwing stars, swords, knives, knuckledusters and more.
A huge stash of weapons, police called a “mini arsenal” were found in the home.
These included 16 air weapons, a crossbow, a can of CS gas, a stun device, two knuckledusters, two wooden batons, an extendable baton, three throwing stars, five swords and 38 knives.
A 38-year-old man was arrested at the property and has since been charged with possession of a firearm without a certificate, possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.
He made his first appearance before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Thursday (Dec).