Doncaster man fined for hare-coursing on farmland at Rawcliffe Bridge near Goole

The UK has seen an 80 per cent decline in brown hares since the late 80s. Easily recognised for their long, black-tipped ears they can reach speeds of 45mph. Picture: James Hardisty

Adam Brown, 36, of Woodlands, Doncaster appeared before Hull Magistrates on Tuesday and entered a guilty plea to an offence under Section 1 of the Hunting Act 2004.

The court heard how and Brown and two juveniles went on the farmland at New Drain on March 21 and released dogs onto brown hares, allowing the dogs to pursue the hares.

Brown was fined £120, and also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Rural Task Force Police Constable Rich Fussey said: “We are working hard to combat wildlife crime and this conviction further demonstrates our commitment to dealing with and prosecuting offenders that come to our area to commit hare coursing.

“I would like to thank local members of Farmwatch for their assistance and partnership during the incident which has resulted in another conviction for hare coursing in Humberside, along with our dedicated Police Volunteers.

“We will not tolerate this illegal activity and will utilise all our partners and local Farmwatch communities to combat the issue as we head into the autumn and winter seasons.”

Anyone witnessing poaching, or any crime, in progress should call 999.