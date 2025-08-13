Doncaster Road, Wakefield: Man in his 50s dies after shooting in Yorkshire

By Jonathan Pritchard

Published 13th Aug 2025, 10:14 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2025, 10:15 BST
A man in his 50s has died after a shooting in Yorkshire, police have confirmed.

West Yorkshire Police have closed Doncaster Road in Wakefield in relation to the shooting, close to the BP Garage and the junction with Sugar Lane.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 10pm on Tuesday (Aug 12) following reports of a firearms discharge.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Doncaster Road, near to Fall Ings Road, Wakefield at 9.43pm yesterday (Tuesday, 12 August) to a report a man had been seriously injured following a firearms discharge.

“The man, who is aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

“Entensive enquiries are being conducted by West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team and there is an increased neighbourhood policing presence in the area.

“Further details will be released in due course.”

