Police in South Yorkshire released CCTV images of a suspect after a sexual attack in Doncaster.

It is reported that on Saturday December 2, at 5.55pm on Hall Gate, the victim was approached by a man asking for directions.

The man sexually assaulted the victim before walking away, it is alleged.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Officers have conducted CCTV searches around the town centre and have seen the man in the Frenchgate Centre heading towards Doncaster train station a short time after the reported incident.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “If you can help, you can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 666 of 2 December 2023 when you get in touch.

“You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

