Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Police issue warning to drone pilots with warning of action
Recent incidents have raised significant safety concerns for both aviation services and the public, prompting a call by officers to those operating without permission to avoid the area with immediate effect.
South Yorkshire Police, along with Doncaster Council and 2Excel Aviation issued a warning that, although the airspace around the airport is currently classified as non-controlled, it is still subject to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) rules and The Air Navigation Order 2016 (ANO).
Some aircraft movements are now taking place and drones - also known as Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) - present a substantial hazard to aviation.
PC Tim Croson from South Yorkshire Police said: “The safety of the airspace around Doncaster Sheffield Airport is a top priority and, in the weeks since the first aircraft returned to the airport in December, we have received multiple reports of unauthorised drones flying over the area.
“This is extremely dangerous as pilots of manned aircraft must have safe access to take off, land, and taxi around the aerodrome. The Air Navigation Order 2016 states
“A person must not recklessly or negligently act in a manner likely to endanger an aircraft, or any person in an aircraft”, and those in breach of regulations may face further action.”