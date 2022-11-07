South Yorkshire Police said: “An investigation is underway following a firearms discharge in Doncaster this morning (7 November).

“Just before 9am, officers were called to Lifestyle Express on Rockingham Road, Wheatley, to a report of a man armed with a gun inside the shop.

“Armed officers were sent to the scene and a police firearm was discharged. A man, 27, sustained an injury and was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition. He has since been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Lifestyle Express on Rockingham Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No other members of the public, or police officers, were injured.

“The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Assistant Chief Constable Richard Alton said: “We know that this morning’s incident will have no doubt caused some serious concern, especially among those living nearby.

“I’d like to stress that we’re taking this morning’s events extremely seriously and we are working alongside the Independent Office for Police Conduct to unpick exactly what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad