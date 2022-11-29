A man has been charged with two counts of murder after two people in their 70s died at the weekend.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Terrey Road in Dore, Sheffield, at 10.15am on Sunday morning (Nov 27) where they found a man and a woman, who were both in their 70s, with critical injuries. They were pronounced dead at the scene and a murder investigation was launched.

James Andrews, 51, of Reney Avenue, Sheffield, has now been charged with two counts of murder.

Terrey Road in Dore

