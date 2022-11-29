South Yorkshire Police were called to Terrey Road in Dore, Sheffield, at 10.15am on Sunday morning (Nov 27) where they found a man and a woman, who were both in their 70s, with critical injuries. They were pronounced dead at the scene and a murder investigation was launched.
James Andrews, 51, of Reney Avenue, Sheffield, has now been charged with two counts of murder.
A statement from police said: “Officers were called just after 10.15am on Sunday (Nov 27) to a report of a concern for welfare at a property on Terrey Road in Dore. Emergency services attended and found a man and a woman, both in their 70s, with critical injuries. They were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Andrews is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning.