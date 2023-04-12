Double murderer who died at HMP Wakefield ‘should have been considered for early release’

A double murderer who died in prison should have been considered for early release on compassionate grounds before his death, an investigation found.

Raymond Whittaker was jailed for life in 2002 after he shot Patricia Price, 44, and Ian Clark, 35, in the head in Bridlington, East Yorkshire.

The 56-year-old died at HMP Wakefield in September last year, of an acute lower respiratory tract infection caused by multiple sclerosis (MS).

Mr Whittaker was diagnosed with MS – a condition which can affect the brain and spinal cord – in 2006. He had been bed bound since 2012 and required round-the-clock care from healthcare staff.

HMP Wakefield

Staff at HMP Wakefield were informed they should begin palliative care in March 2022, an investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman found.

In September that year, he was diagnosed with a chest infection and prescribed antibiotics.

The palliative patient also received treatment for low blood oxygen level and high blood pressure, but an advanced nurse practitioner decided it was not appropriate to send him to hospital.

At around 5.30pm on September 27 his breathing became laboured and he died.

In her report, Assistant Ombudsman Louise Richards said two applications were started for early release on compassionate grounds (ERCG), in 2020 and 2022, but neither was completed.

"Mr Whittaker changed his mind on a few occasions about whether he wanted compassionate release," she wrote.

“Mr Whittaker became bedbound, due to his multiple sclerosis, in 2012.

“We saw no evidence that his eligibility for ERCG was considered at that time. We consider this should have been done regardless of whether Mr Whittaker expressed a desire to remain in prison.

“We are concerned that staff might not have been aware that the ERCG policy covers prisoners who become incapacitated, as well as those with terminal diagnoses."

She added: “The Governor should ensure that staff are aware of the eligibility criteria for early release on compassionate grounds and make applications for early release on compassionate grounds as soon as a prisoner becomes eligible.”