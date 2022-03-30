Dramatic Yorkshire robbery as thieves smash skylights to steal half a million pounds worth of merchandise

Officers in Calderdale are appealing for information following the high-value burglary at a warehouse in Hipperholme.

Between 3pm on Friday March 11 and 4:10pm on Sunday March 13, the suspects entered the building of an outlet warehouse in Brow Mills Industrial Estate, Brighouse Road, Hipperholme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are believed to have gained entry by smashing three skylight windows in the roof.

Police have launched an investigation after thieves broke skylights on a Yorkshire warehouse roof and stole more than £500,000 of merchandise.

Upon entering the building through the smashed windows, it is reported the suspects then drilled through the ceiling of the warehouse to gain entry to the storage room.

The suspects carried out an untidy search of the room, stealing the majority of the merchandise inside.

It is reported the suspects also searched the rest of the warehouse, taking out shelves and shelving cabinets, leaving the building this way.

It is estimated that around £500,000 of merchandise was taken from the property.

Police have launched an investigation after thieves broke skylights on a Yorkshire warehouse roof and stole more than £500,000 of merchandise. Picture of example item

Police have also issued images of the types of products that were stolen, in a bid to locate them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale police on 101, quoting crime reference 13220136043

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.