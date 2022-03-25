Drink driver arrested after Alfa Romeo crashes into bridge in North Yorkshire with passenger critically ill

A dark-coloured Alfa Romeo containing the driver and four passengers hit a tree and a bridge on a country road last night.

It happened at around 11.30pm on Sandbeck, off Richmond Road, between Catterick and Richmond.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One man, who was a passenger in the car, is currently in hospital with critical injuries.

The crash happened between Catterick and Richmond

The other passengers were offered medical treatment at the scene.

The driver, a man in his 20s, blew over the limit and was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. He was later treated at hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who saw the Alfa Romeo in the moments leading up to the collision, or has any other information or dashcam footage that could help the investigation, should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote incident number 12220050274.