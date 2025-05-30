'Complete stupidity' - Drink driver jailed after 20-mile high speed police chase

A drunk ‘white van man’ has been jailed after leading police on a high-speed chase for more than 20 miles - and then told police it was ‘complete stupidity’.

Anthony Proctor was behind the wheel of a white Vauxhall Astra van on February 17 this year when it was reported to North Yorkshire Police for possible drink-driving offences.

A patrol car spotted the vehicle on Beverley Road in Norton, but it drove off at speed on the B1248. It was then spotted near Cowlam, heading towards Driffield, when it drove off at speed again.

A police chase ensued and the van hit speeds of 80mph as it travelled through a 30mph area, cutting corners and driving straight over mini roundabouts.

Eventually, it turned down a dead-end lane and the 44-year-old Proctor was arrested by police. He returned a reading of 93 micrograms of alcohol in his breath - two and a half time the legal limit. He was also using an expired provisional licence.

When he was interviewed, officers asked him if he thought his driving was dangerous to which he replied: “Yes, complete stupidity.”

Anthony Proctor has been jailed for nine months | NYP

He admitted dangerous driving, drink driving, and driving without a licence or insurance and jailed for nine months at York Crown Court on Wednesday (May 28). He was also banned from driving for 15 months.

Traffic Sergeant Ryan Lyth, who led the pursuit, said: “Proctor made the dreadful decision to drive his vehicle while drunk – then compounded that by failing to stop when police tried to pull him over. Instead, he drove dangerously for more than 20 minutes before being caught and arrested.