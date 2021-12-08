Nicola West, of Mickley Lane, Totley, lost control of her car and struck a concrete divider during the mid-morning rush on Ridgeway Road at Manor Top in Sheffield on July 6 this year.

The 44-year-old's black BMW flipped onto its roof and landed across the busy junction’s tram tracks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No one was seriously hurt.

A woman pleaded guilty to drink driving after flipper her car onto its roof while being four times over the limit at 8.30am.

Sheffield Magistrates’ Court heard on December 3 how West came in at four times over the legal driving limit when she was tested for alcohol at the roadside.

She was disqualified from driving for 48 months and handed a 15-week prison sentence after pleading guilty to drink driving.

The conviction comes during South Yorkshire Police Christmas Drink Drive Campaign.

Sergeant Matt Duffy, of the force’s Roads Policing team, said: “We hope this goes to show that drink driving will not be tolerated on the roads of South Yorkshire.

“Luckily in this instance nobody was badly hurt. But often this is not the case. When you get behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol and drugs it is not just your life you are putting in danger but those of everyone around you.

"Please think twice about ever getting behind a wheel in this state.”

South Yorkshire Police’s #NoneForTheRoad campaign is asking drivers not to have drink any amount of alcohol before driving this holiday seasn.