Driver, 19, is charged with causing deaths of three teenagers and young farmers in Yorkshire Dales horror crash

A 19-year-old man has been charged with causing the deaths of three teenagers by dangerous driving in a horrific crash in the Yorkshire Dales.
By Grace Newton
Published 12th Feb 2024, 16:53 GMT

Former Bedale High School pupils Aaron Bell, 18, Louis Banks, 17, and Thomas Shevels, 18, were all killed when the Alfa Romeo they were travelling in left Masham Road in Thornton Watlass in July 2022.

Joshua Chapman, 19, from Bedale, will make his first appearance at York Magistrates Court later this week.

Both Aaron, from Jervaulx, and Louis, from Healey, were from farming families and studying at agricultural college. They had played rugby for Wensleydale RUFC since childhood, with Aaron also playing cricket for North Stainley.

Aaron Bell, 18, played rugby for Wensleydale RUFC and Bishop Burton College

Thomas, known as Tommy, was also from Healey and a talented motorcross rider.

A statue of the three teenagers was erected in Masham’s market square. Aaron was a regular in young handler classes and a past Wensleydale Show champion.

Chapman, who was 18 at the time of the crash, suffered serious injuries.