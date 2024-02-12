Driver, 19, is charged with causing deaths of three teenagers and young farmers in Yorkshire Dales horror crash

Former Bedale High School pupils Aaron Bell, 18, Louis Banks, 17, and Thomas Shevels, 18, were all killed when the Alfa Romeo they were travelling in left Masham Road in Thornton Watlass in July 2022.

Joshua Chapman, 19, from Bedale, will make his first appearance at York Magistrates Court later this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Aaron, from Jervaulx, and Louis, from Healey, were from farming families and studying at agricultural college. They had played rugby for Wensleydale RUFC since childhood, with Aaron also playing cricket for North Stainley.

Aaron Bell, 18, played rugby for Wensleydale RUFC and Bishop Burton College

Thomas, known as Tommy, was also from Healey and a talented motorcross rider.

A statue of the three teenagers was erected in Masham’s market square. Aaron was a regular in young handler classes and a past Wensleydale Show champion.