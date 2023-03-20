Driver accused of killing friend, 21, in Yorkshire crash near Rosedale Abbey is on the run ahead of trial

Shane Finn, 21, was travelling in an Audi A3 when it crashed on Knott Road near Rosedale Abbey in May 2020. The father-of-one from Middlesbrough was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.
Ewan Aaron Lennant Corbett, 24, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving without a licence or insurance in relation to the incident.
However, on Monday York Crown Court heard that Corbett, also from Middlesbrough, is currently ‘outside of police jurisdiction’ and an application for a warrant for his arrest has been made to Leeds Magistrates Court. Social media posts suggest Corbett has been living in Thailand.
The hearing, attended by both the prosecution barrister and Corbett’s defence counsel, was told that Corbett also faces a further allegation of dangerous driving in relation to an incident in November 2021, after Mr Finn’s death. He was caught on CCTV and identified by two police officers, but answered ‘no comment’ in his interviews and indicated a plea of not guilty to Teesside Magistrates Court.
Both counsels agreed that the two charges could be tried together by the same court and the case, which could still go ahead in his absence if Corbett remains at large, has been adjourned until April 24.