Driver arrested after being captured doing 126mph on a Yorkshire motorway

Officers from South Yorkshire Police's operational support team started their evening shift last night (Jun 23) by tracking down the driver of this Volvo on the M18 at Doncaster, shortly after 8pm.
They clocked him travelling at 126mph.
A spokesman said: “Think the speed says it all. He will be off to court with a possible ban to follow."
For more of the work carried out by SYP Operational Support follow their Facebook page--------
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe and help keep journalism alive.