Driver arrested after being captured doing 126mph on a Yorkshire motorway

Officers from South Yorkshire Police's operational support team started their evening shift last night (Jun 23) by tracking down the driver of this Volvo on the M18 at Doncaster, shortly after 8pm.

They clocked him travelling at 126mph.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “Think the speed says it all. He will be off to court with a possible ban to follow."

The picture taken from the police car shows the Volvo travelling at 126mph

For more of the work carried out by SYP Operational Support follow their Facebook page--------