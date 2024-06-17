Driver arrested as two passengers hospitalised following city centre crash
Officers from South Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision at 1.56am on Monday June 17.
Officers attended and found that a black VW Golf with three occupants had been involved in a collision at St Mary’s Gate and the driver had left the scene.
A 15-year-old boy suffered a head injury that is not expected to be life-altering and an 18-year-old man is in critical condition, police said.
Both of them are currently in hospital receiving treatment.
A 21-year-old man, who suffered a minor injury, has since been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He remains in police custody at this time.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or those with relevant dashcam footage, to come forward.
“You can report information to us online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 071 of 17 June 2024.
“You can access our online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/
“Dash cam footage can be submitted to: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-information-witnesses-and-footage-after-collision-in-st-mary-s-gate-sheffield
“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”