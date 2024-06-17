A 21-year-old man has been arrested following a crash in Sheffield city centre in which two people were injured.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision at 1.56am on Monday June 17.

Officers attended and found that a black VW Golf with three occupants had been involved in a collision at St Mary’s Gate and the driver had left the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 15-year-old boy suffered a head injury that is not expected to be life-altering and an 18-year-old man is in critical condition, police said.

Driver arrested as two passengers hospitalised following city centre crash

Both of them are currently in hospital receiving treatment.

A 21-year-old man, who suffered a minor injury, has since been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He remains in police custody at this time.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or those with relevant dashcam footage, to come forward.

“You can report information to us online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 071 of 17 June 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can access our online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

“Dash cam footage can be submitted to: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-information-witnesses-and-footage-after-collision-in-st-mary-s-gate-sheffield