Driver arrested by armed police after shouting threats at cyclist crossing Lendal Bridge in York

North Yorkshire Police said: "Following a reported threat made by the driver of a black Renault Megane car towards a man riding a bicycle on Lendal Bridge in York at around 2.20pm on Thursday, firearms response unit officers carried out an arrest on Museum Street near to York Minster at 3.12pm.
"A 25-year-old man from Leeds has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and affray. He remains in custody for questioning.
"Two other men, aged 24 and 22, have also been arrested in connection with ongoing investigation.
"Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference number 12220019791 when providing details."