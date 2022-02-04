Driver arrested by armed police after shouting threats at cyclist crossing Lendal Bridge in York

North Yorkshire Police said: "Following a reported threat made by the driver of a black Renault Megane car towards a man riding a bicycle on Lendal Bridge in York at around 2.20pm on Thursday, firearms response unit officers carried out an arrest on Museum Street near to York Minster at 3.12pm.

"A 25-year-old man from Leeds has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and affray. He remains in custody for questioning.

"Two other men, aged 24 and 22, have also been arrested in connection with ongoing investigation.

Lendal Bridge