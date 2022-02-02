Highway Code’s new overtaking rules nonsensical if cars can’t pass cyclists and tractors – Yorkshire Post Letters

Changes to the Highway Code continue to divide public opinion.

WELL, the new rules are out and already I read in the press that cyclists have caused traffic tailbacks by hogging the road (The Yorkshire Post, January 29).

Not having read the new copy of the Highway Code, I don’t know if rule 169 is still there. It states that you should not hold up a long queue of traffic if you are using a slow-moving vehicle and should look behind you regularly to check for traffic build-up, and then pull in when it is safe to do so to let faster traffic pass.

If this rule has been removed for cyclists’ sake, then presumably I can, in my slow- moving tractor, drive for miles along the country lanes without having to keep pulling in to let faster traffic go by me.

Perhaps not, though, as this might upset the racing cyclists!

From: Clark Cross, Springfield Road, Linlithgow.

ANYTHING to improve road safety is to be welcomed, but allowing pedestrians to walk across a junction when a vehicle is turning in is asking for trouble.

Similarly the aggressive cyclist and packs of club cyclists will milk this situation. However, what is not generally known is that the Highway Code contains advice and rules for people on Britain’s roads and these changes are only advisory.