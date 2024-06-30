Driver banned from driving after killing cyclist, 58, she 'failed to see'

A driver has been banned from driving for five years after killing a cyclist she failed to see.

Gillian Dungworth, 40, of Rotherham was travelling along Ringinglow Road, Sheffield on 15 September 2022 when she turned across the path of 58-year-old Adrian Lane.

Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he sadly died later the same day at hospital.

Following the collision, Dungworth, who had a full driving licence and insurance, was tested for drugs and alcohol and provided negative samples.

During her interview, she said that she did not see Mr Lane travelling along the road and was following her sat nav to get to her destination.

Dungworth appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

She was given a two-year jail term, suspended for two years. She was also disqualified from driving for five years and ordered to complete an extended re-test.

Serious Collisions Unit Sergeant John Taylor said: “The circumstances of this collision are extremely sad. Adrian lost his life, and his family and friends will continue to grieve his loss for the rest of their lives.

“Cyclists are one of the road users that require extra care, due to their lack of protection and visibility."

“Anyone can be involved in a fatal collision. We all have a part to play in ensuring everyone stays safe on the roads”.

“If you’re a driver, take that extra look, be vigilant for cyclists, motorcyclists, pedestrians, or horse riders, that extra glance could save a life.”

Adrian's family said: "Adrian was a very experienced cyclist and loved being out and about on his bike.