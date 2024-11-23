Driver dead after crash into wall in Yorkshire as police appeal for witnesses and dashcam
At 12.59am on Saturday November 23, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending a single vehicle collision in Moorhead Lane at the junction with Beechwood Grove.
A blue Renault Captur, which had been travelling north-east towards Saltaire, had collided with a wall.
The driver, a 34-year-old man from Bradford, was given emergency treatment but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
A road closure has remained in place while the scene is being cleared.
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle being driven in the area in the time leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting reference 13240638046 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat