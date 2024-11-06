Driver dies after crashing during police pursuit in Yorkshire as passenger arrested

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 6th Nov 2024, 12:39 BST
A man has died after crashing during a police pursuit following a ‘fail to stop’ offence in Leeds, police said.

West Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to, or video footage of, a fatal collision in Altofts, near Normanton, in the early hours of Wednesday November 6.

The crash involved a vehicle which failed to stop for police.

At 1.26am, officers sighted a black Audi A7 in the Normanton area.

They indicated for the Audi to stop but it failed to do so.

As it travelled along Ferry Lane towards Altofts, the Audi crossed a bridge over the canal before leaving the road on Birkwood Road and crashing into a fence.

The driver, a man in his 20s, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, police said.

The passenger, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been arrested.

He remains in police custody.

No officers were injured in the incident, police confirmed.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has video footage of it or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 0063 of 6/11.

As the collision happened during a police pursuit, the force have made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

