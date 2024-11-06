Driver dies after crashing during police pursuit in Yorkshire as passenger arrested

A man has died after crashing during a police pursuit following a ‘fail to stop’ offence in Leeds, police said.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to, or video footage of, a fatal collision in Altofts, near Normanton, in the early hours of Wednesday November 6.

The crash involved a vehicle which failed to stop for police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 1.26am, officers sighted a black Audi A7 in the Normanton area.

A man has died after crashing during a police pursuit following a ‘fail to stop’ offence in Leeds, police said.

They indicated for the Audi to stop but it failed to do so.

As it travelled along Ferry Lane towards Altofts, the Audi crossed a bridge over the canal before leaving the road on Birkwood Road and crashing into a fence.

The driver, a man in his 20s, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, police said.

The passenger, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been arrested.

He remains in police custody.

No officers were injured in the incident, police confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has video footage of it or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 0063 of 6/11.