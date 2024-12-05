Driver found 'asleep or unconscious' after crashing into hedge while under influence

A disqualified driver was discovered ‘asleep or unconscious’ after crashing into a hedge while under the influence of drink and drugs.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On February 22 2024, North Yorkshire Police received calls from members of the public reporting crashes and incidents of dangerous driving involving a Suzuki Grand Vitara, in and around Pateley Bridge and Ripon.

Officers were dispatched immediately.

They caught sight of the vehicle being driven at high speed, sliding on the road with smoke coming from its tyres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vehicle was driven onto the A1(M) northbound, and the force received further reports of it swerving all over the motorway.

It left at junction 51, and crashed into a hedge on the B6285 near Exelby.

The driver – Shaun Thomas Hodgson, 29, – appeared to be asleep or unconscious, and only woke up when police smashed a window to gain access.

Hodgson was arrested.

Subscribe to The Yorkshire Post and get complimentary access to The New York Times! Buy our new annual subscription package & enjoy our award-winning journalism plus everything The New York Times has to offer, including The Athletic, Games and more. Subscribe here.

Blood tests showed alcohol and benzoylecgonine (a chemical associated with cocaine) in his system, both above the legal limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was charged with driving whilst disqualified, driving dangerously, drug driving, drink driving, failing to report an accident, failing to stop after an accident, and driving without insurance.

Hodgson, from Whickham, Gateshead, pleaded guilty on October 22.

At York Crown Court on December 2, he was jailed for a total of 16 months and disqualified from driving for three years.

The sentencing followed the start of North Yorkshire Police’s annual Christmas drink and drug drive campaign on December 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launching the campaign, Superintendent Andrew Berriman, from the force’s Specialist Operations Unit, said: “We will be out in force through December and make no apology for doing all that we can to take offenders who are over the drink drive limit or under the influence of drugs off North Yorkshire’s roads.

"The overwhelming majority of law-abiding motorists are appalled at drink and drug driving and will back the action taken against a small minority to make our roads safer.”