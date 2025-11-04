Driver hits speeds of 130mph before diving into river to try and escape police

A driver dived into a river in a bid to escape police following a high-speed chase in which he hit speeds of up to 130mph.

North Yorkshire Police’s road policing unit was carrying out a patrol in the region on Sunday (Nov 2) when a silver VW Golf failed to stop when requested.

A chase through Thirsk and South Kilvington ensued on the A19, reaching speeds of over 130mph, before the driver headed back into Thirsk.

Officers deployed a stinger to bring the car to a stop, but the driver continued to drive on in vain as the tyres deflated.

He eventually drove into a dead end, where he then ran away from the car and even entered the river to try and get away from officers.

A silver VW Golf failed to stop for North Yorkshire Police on the A19 near Bagby | North Yorkshire Police

However, the 21-year-old was soon arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance, drug driving, and possession of a Class A drug.

He was taken into custody by police and an investigation is ongoing.