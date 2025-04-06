Driver in his 80s dies after serious crash closes busy Yorkshire road

A man in his 80s has died following a crash which closed a busy Yorkshire road for more than two hours, police have said.

North Yorkshire Police were called to the A6165 to the west of Ripley, near to Mill House, shortly before 7.30pm on Thursday (Apr 3) following reports of a crash.

The incident involved a small white Audi SUV and a dark blue Ford Fiesta.

The 83-year-old driver of the Audi and the 34-year-old driver of the Fiesta, who are both from the Harrogate area, were taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Audi later died in hospital, and his family are now being supported by specially trained police officers.

The road was closed by police with diversions in place until around 9.30pm that same night.