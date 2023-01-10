Driver is stabbed during robbery at Asda car park in Yorkshire by men he had arranged to meet on a dating app

A driver was stabbed in the neck and had his car stolen from an Asda store after meeting two men he had connected with on a dating app.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at about 2.55am on Wednesday 21 December to report an incident taking place at a car park off Haverlands Lane in Worsbrough, Barnsley.

“Two men had arranged through a dating app to pick up another two men at Asda on Upper Sheffield Road. They then travelled together to the car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At this point, a knife was used to threaten the two victims and the driver was stabbed in the neck. The two offenders fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.

Asda Worsbrough

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The driver received minor injuries which were not life-threatening and did not require stitches.

“We are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward, or anyone who may have seen the car – a grey Peugeot Allure E-HDI – driving through the area from about 3am onwards. If anybody was driving in that area of Worsbrough at the time and has a dashcam installed in their vehicle, they are being asked to check the footage to see if the Peugeot was picked up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Toni Wain, the officer leading the investigation, is reminding those who use online dating apps to take precautions when arranging to meet those they don’t know.

She said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for these two victims, and this type of violent crime is absolutely not tolerated by South Yorkshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to do everything we can to find the offenders and bring some closure for the victims in this horrible incident.

“I’d also like to remind people that while the majority of dating app users are genuine and don’t pose any danger to you, sadly there are those out there who have criminal intentions. Please take measures to minimise the risks when meeting up with somebody you have met through an app.”

Advertisement Hide Ad