Driver jailed after biker loses leg following crash at Yorkshire car meet

A driver has been jailed after he ploughed into a motorcyclist at a Sheffield car meet, leaving the victim with life-changing injuries and ultimately losing his leg.

Nottinghamshire man, Jack Wasteney, 25, from Worksop, travelled to South Yorkshire in January 2023 to take part in a car meet on Seldon Way in Sheffield.

During the meet, Wasteney was driving his VW Golf erratically as part of the meet, while driving at speed.

His dangerous antics led him to crash into a motorcyclist, launching him into the air and causing serious injuries.

As the motorcyclist was thrown down the road, his motorcycle and debris hitwith two pedestrians in the crowd and this caused further serious injury to them both.

Wasteney then fled the scene.

Others nearby called for help and the ambulance service attended.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital, where, due the severity of the injuries, he had to have one of his legs amputated.

The two pedestrians also required treatment at hospital.

Serious Collisions Unit Sergeant John Taylor said: “We understand that drivers want to meet and showcase their cars, but this must be done in a safe and controlled manner.

“Using the roads as a racing track will not be tolerated across South Yorkshire and we will take action against those who pose a risk to other road users and innocent people.

“This collision is why we take a zero-tolerance approach, and why our priority is road safety and protecting people from harm.”

Jack Wasteney, 25, of Shireoaks, Worksop, was sentenced to three years and three months in prison. | SYP

Wasteney appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday (Jul 31) and was sentenced to three years and three months in prison and was disqualified from driving for five years and seven months.

Sgt Taylor added: “No amount of prison sentence will change the outcome for the victim, as he still continues to navigate life with the loss of his limb, but we hope it sends a strong message out to those who participate in car meets; you are not invisible, your life can change.”

“We are willing to work alongside those who organise safe car meets.”

“We will not tolerate anyone blighting our communities. We will close roads and hold you and your vehicle.”

“We can seize vehicles that are being driven in an anti-social manner, and will carry out thorough checks of insurance, licence and car modifications of those in attendance.”